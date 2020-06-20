IDF troops find body of soldier who went missing from his base Thursday

The army says it has found the body of a soldier who has been missing for two days since leaving the military base he was stationed at in southern Israel.

Soldiers found the body of First Sergeant Adiel Fishler, 21, near the Shizafon base, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Fishler was last seen Thursday evening leaving the base while wearing military fatigues and armed with an M-16 rifle.

There is no immediate word on the cause of his death.

An IDF statement says Fishler’s family was informed of his death and that military police are investigating the incident.