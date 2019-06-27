Imam hurt in shooting outside mosque in northwest France

A gunman opened fire outside a mosque in northwestern France on Thursday, wounding the local imam and another person, before fleeing the scene and later being found dead, officials say.

It is not immediately clear what motivated the incident in the port city of Brest in Brittany, but Interior Minister Christophe Castaner says he has issued orders to increase security measures around places of worship across France.

Imam Rachid El Jay was hit by four bullets while a worshiper who was with him sustained injuries from two bullets, but neither was thought to have life-threatening wounds, the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) and judicial sources say.

A police source says the suspected shooter was found dead in an area near the airport, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the mosque, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head after an apparent suicide.

