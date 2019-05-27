In last-ditch effort, Likud implores Liberman to avoid toppling right-wing government

The Likud party tells Liberman not to participate in the toppling of a right-wing government, after the Yisrael Beytenu chairman announced that his secularist party would not join a Netanyahu-led government.

“The faction heads have agreed that the minute Liberman signs the coalition agreement, the the coalition negotiations with all the other parties will conclude, based on the understanding that have already been reached,” the party says in a statement.

“We are inviting Liberman to join us today, and not have a hand in toppling a right-wing government,” says the statement released in response to Liberman’s press conference.