Investigators suspect West Bank terror attack wasn’t an attempted kidnapping

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the scene of the West Bank terror attack in which yeshiva student Dvir Sorek was killed.

“We lost Dvir here, a precious member of the Sorek family that also lost its grandfather years ago. Our hearts are with them and we are embracing them at their difficult time,” says Netanyahu, who is also defense minister.

“We can see here the U-turn made by the car after the murder,” he says.

“Our answer to the murderers is double: They come to destroy and we are building. Our hand will reach them and we will settle our score with them. The investigation is going forward and is as its height,” he adds.