Iran says UN inspector it detained had explosive nitrates

Iran is alleging that a UN inspector it blocked from a nuclear site last week tested positive for explosive nitrates.

Iran’s representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, makes the allegation at a suddenly called meeting in Vienna.

He does not elaborate on why he thinks the woman had the residue on her, though he says she went to the bathroom while waiting for a secondary screening and apparently removed the material. This happened at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.

There is no immediate comment from the IAEA.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over its nuclear program.

