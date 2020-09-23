Iraq tells UN it needs help to fight the virus

Iraqi President Barham Saleh is asking for international assistance to cope with the many crises facing Iraq amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite limited resources resulting from years of wars, blockades and violence, Iraq has implemented some measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Saleh says in his prerecorded address to the UN General Assembly. But the “journey has been long and arduous.”

Weak infrastructure in the face of rising case numbers is a constant challenge, Saleh adds.

“Developed nations must provide assistance to developing nations to create an environment to fight the pandemic and limit its harmful effects,” he says.

A severe drop in oil prices has compounded economic woes brought on by the pandemic, he says. He also renews calls for the international community to put in place an coalition to fight corruption, saying mismanagement was a “scourge” in his country that enables terrorist financing.

“Indeed we cannot eradicate terrorism, if we do not dry up its financing,” he says.

