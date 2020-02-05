The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Iran denies Zarif referred to East Jerusalem in phone call with Abbas
Iran’s foreign ministry is denying the country’s top diplomat referenced East Jerusalem in a phone call yesterday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi writes on Twitter that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said “Holy Quds” when he spoke with Abbas and not “Eastern Quds.” Al-Quds is the Arabic name for the city.
A statement on the PA’s official Wafa news agency says Zarif voiced support for a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem while phoning Abbas to condemn Trump’s peace plan.
Iran does not recognize Israel and many of its leader have called for the Jewish state’s destruction.
Iraqi PM-designate reaches out to anti-government protesters
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s premier-designate Mohammad Allawi has met with dozens of representatives of the protest movement rocking the capital and Shiite-majority south since October, a participant in the meetings says.
The protesters have been demanding an overhaul of the ruling elite and have rejected Allawi as a product of the political class they have been protesting against for months.
When he announced his designation on February 1, Allawi extended a hand to the protesters and urged them to keep up their demonstrations.
“Since the beginning of the week, Mohammad Allawi has held a string of meetings with several dozen representatives of protesters from the eight provinces taking part in the uprising,” says Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi security expert present at the meetings.
According to Hashemi, Allawi pledged to release Iraqis detained for demonstrating, compensate the families of those killed in protest-related violence and work with the United Nations to implement the demonstrators’ demands.
Allawi, 65, served as communications minister twice since the US-led invasion of 2003 but stepped down both times, citing corruption in the government.
Rooting out graft in Iraq — the 16th most corrupt country in the world according to Transparency International — has been a key demand of protesters.
Hashemi says Allawi promised the demonstrator delegations that he would take on embezzlement and the bloated public sector by changing up to 170 “acting” government officials and 450 directors-general in the ministries.
The PM-designate also said up to two ministers in his cabinet, which he has until March 2 to form, would be activists themselves and that demonstrators could have a say in up to five ministerial nominations.
— AFP
Israel to restrict Gaza fishing zone following rockets, balloon attacks
The Israeli military announces it will be restricting the Gaza fishing zone by a third in light of continued rocket fire and airborne explosive attacks.
“Following security consultations, it has been decided today (Wednesday), to restrict the fishing zone of the Gaza Strip from 15 nautical miles to ten nautical miles, starting from 4PM until further notice,” the Israeli military liaison to the Palestinians, known by the acronym COGAT, says in a statement.
“The decision was made following the continuity of rocket fire and the launching of explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip to the territory of the State of Israel,” COGAT says.
The Defense Ministry body says Israel holds the Hamas terror group — the de facto ruler of the Gaza Strip — responsible for the attacks.
— Judah Ari Gross
Sudan military backs leader’s meeting with Netanyahu
KHARTOUM, Sudan — The Sudanese military says it backs a surprise meeting between the country’s leader and Israel’s prime minister in Uganda this week, saying the opening would help boost national security.
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council, met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Entebbe on Monday in a previously unannounced meeting.
Israel remains technically at war with Sudan, which supported hardline Islamists including al-Qaeda during the three-decade rule of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, ousted amid mass protests last year.
Yesterday, Burhan briefed the sovereign council and top ministers about his meeting, saying he took the step to meet Netanyahu “to protect the national security of Sudan.”
The vote of support for Burhan from the military came after top officers met at army headquarters in Khartoum.
“There was a meeting at the army headquarters today, and those present in the meeting were briefed about the visit of the army’s commander to Uganda and its impact on Sudan’s national security,” military spokesman Brigadier Amir Mohamed Al-Hassan tells AFP.
“The army is in favor of this (Burhan-Netanyahu) meeting as it is in the interest of Sudan’s national security.”
Soon after the Monday meeting, Netanyahu’s office put out a statement saying that said he believed that post-Bashir Sudan was headed “in a positive direction.”
— AFP
After Abbas, Iran’s FM phones Hamas, Islamic Jihad heads to condemn Trump plan
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif phones the heads of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups to underscore Tehran’s opposition to the Trump peace plan.
The calls with Ismail Haniyeh and Ziad al-Nakhala come a day after Zarif spoke by phone with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to condemn the US proposal for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
In a phone conversation, FM Zarif & Secy-General of Hamas Political Bureau Chief & Palestinian Authority Pres. have denounced US-Zionist #DealOfTheCentury emphasizing necessity for unity & solidarity among Palestinians in all-out confrontation w/ such major plot of the century pic.twitter.com/jlXf5ygnBS

Wuhan baby tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
BEIJING — A baby in China’s epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reports today.
The infant is the youngest person recorded as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since emerging late last year.
CCTV quotes experts as saying it may be a case of “vertical transmission,” referring to infections passed from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or immediately after.
The mother had tested positive for the virus before she gave birth.
The official Xinhua news agency reported Monday that a baby born last week to an infected mother had tested negative.
The disease is believed to have emerged in December in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly as people traveled for the Lunar New Year holiday in January.
China’s national health commission said yesterday that the oldest person diagnosed with the virus is a 90-year-old, and that 80 percent of reported deaths have been of patients 60 years of age and older.
— AFP
Sudanese PM rattled by meeting of country’s leader with Netanyahu
CAIRO — Sudan’s prime minister appears rattled by the meeting this week between the head of his country’s transitional council and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insisting that all decisions related to Sudan’s foreign affairs “should be made” exclusively by his Cabinet.
Sudanese Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok’s remarks today are the latest in a flurry of comments from government officials, Sudanese political parties and public figures who were stunned by the meeting, which was kept secret until Netanyahu announced during a visit to Uganda that he had met there with Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and that Israel and Sudan were working towards normalizing relations. For Israel, it was a major diplomatic breakthrough with a Muslim-majority African state.
Hamdok’s government said it wasn’t consulted and only learned of the meeting through the media. Burhan is Sudan’s de facto leader and heads its military-civilian transitional council established following autocrat Omar al-Bashir’s ouster in a popular uprising that ended his 30-year rule last April.
“The road to meaningful change in Sudan is riddled with challenges and obstacles,” Hamdok tweets. “However, we must understand that abiding to legal institutional roles and responsibilities is key to building a truly democratic state.”
“The transitional government as a whole must ensure accountability, responsibility and transparency in all decisions made,” he adds.
Hamdok however welcomes Burhan’s statement yesterday that Sudan still backs the Palestinian people’s aspirations to have their independent state.
— AP
Draft UN resolution condemns West Bank annexation
A draft United Nations Security Council resolution condemns calls in Israel to swiftly annex parts of the West Bank and says US President Donald Trump’s peace plan “breaches international law.”
A copy of the text “stresses the illegality of the annexation of any part” of the West Bank or East Jerusalem and “condemns recent statements calling for annexation by Israel.”
It also calls on the international community “not to recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 borders” and says efforts should be made to “launch credible negotiations on all final status issues.”
The resolution is being shared with Security Council members by Indonesia and Tunisia, according to Reuters.
The resolution would likely face a US veto.
Palestinian Authority Palestinian Mahmoud Abbas, who has rejected the Trump plan out of hand, is expected to address the Security Council next week about the plan.
Jared Kushner, the US president’s son-in-law and key architect of the proposal, will speak to UN ambassadors tomorrow.
“Enough with the shows already. Instead of coming to the UN, come to the negotiating table,” UN Ambassador to Israel Danny Danon says in a statement condemning the draft resolution.
