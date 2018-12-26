Israel advances plans for more than 800 settlement homes

Israel announces it has found and destroyed another Hezbollah tunnel

The military announces that several days ago it found an additional cross-border tunnel from Lebanon, near the town of Ayta ash Shab on the other side of the border.

It says in a statement that the tunnel was “neutralized using an explosion.”

The statement says that UNIFIL, the UN force that has been charged with keeping the peace at the border since the end of the 2006 Second Lebanon War, has been informed about the tunnel, as have “other relevant authorities.”

It says it holds the Lebanese government responsible for the “blatant violation” of UN Resolution 1701, which ended the Second Lebanon War.

We have just destroyed another Hezbollah attack tunnel that was dug from Lebanon into Israeli territory. This is definitely one of the #ThingsImNotApologizingFor pic.twitter.com/us7qNKOIDg — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 26, 2018

The tunnel is apparently the fifth found by Israeli forces since the launch of Operation Northern Shield earlier this month.

The objective of the ongoing operation is to find and destroy tunnels that Israel alleges were dug into its territory by the Hezbollah terror group in order to carry out attacks in a future war.