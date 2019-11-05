Israel remains committed to Paris climate pact despite US withdrawal — minister

The Ministry of Environmental protection says Israel will not be following the United States in withdrawing from a global climate pact.

“The US decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement will not cause us to withdraw from it as well,” Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin says.

“Israel ascribes great importance to dealing with the climate crisis, and is committed to meeting our goals,” he says.

Nearly 200 nations signed the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, with each country providing its own goals for reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.

Earlier today, the US formally notified the United Nations it was withdrawing from the landmark deal, triggering expressions of concern and regret from other major powers.