Israel seeks Cypriot help on EU opposition to annexation

The foreign ministers of Israel and nearby Cyprus meet שד the Jewish state seeks to defuse European opposition to its plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

Israel’s Gabi Ashkenazi meets his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides at Tel Aviv’s main airport after plans for a larger delegation led by President Nicos Anastasiades were revised over coronavirus concerns.

“Ashkenazi asked Christodoulides for Cyprus to act as a moderating voice in discourse with European countries,” an Israeli foreign ministry statement says.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the statement says, Ashkenazi tells Christodoulides that his country was committed to proceeding “in a responsible and coordinated manner with the various parties in the region.”

The Jewish state, he adds, would do so “while maintaining Israel’s strategic and security interests based on President Trump’s peace plan.”

— AFP