Japanese tanker operator says crew aboard US warship, refuting Iranian claim

The Japanese operator of a tanker that was damaged in a suspected attack in the Strait of Hormuz says all of its crewmembers are now safe onboard a US Navy warship.

The chemical tanker Kokuka Courageous, operated by Kokuka Sangyo Co., was apparently attacked as it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz toward Singapore and Thailand destinations to deliver methanol.

All of its 21 Filipino crewmembers escaped on a life boat and were initially rescued by a Dutch ship that was headed to the United Arab Emirates.

Company executive Michio Yube says the crewmembers are now on an US warship, which a US official told CBS News was the USS Bainbridge guided missile destroyer. One of the crewmembers received treatment for his injury sustained during the attacks.

Iran had claimed it rescued all 44 crew members aboard both the Kokuka Courageous and the Norwegian-owned Front Altair.

— with AP