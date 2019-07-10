Jerusalem installing free high-speed Wi-Fi in city center

The Jerusalem municipality has begun installing free high-speed Wi-Fi in the city center for use by the public.

The municipality says users will be able to use the internet at a speed of 16MB a second.

“The deployment of a free wireless internet in the city center places Jerusalem as the capital of Israel’s technological innovation, in line with the world’s smartest cities,” Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion says. “This tech infrastructure will enable internet access at top speeds for all, including the city’s residents, businesses, and millions of tourists.”