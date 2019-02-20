Jewish Home leader urges party to back far-right merger

Orly Levy-Abekasis says the merger negotiations with Israel Resilience party were unsuccessful, and that her Gesher party will be running independently in the upcoming elections.

In a statement, Levy-Abekasis slams Israel Resilience leader Benny Gantz, saying it is “disappointing that the person promoting clean politics failed his first test — the test of credibility.”

According to reports, Gantz and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid are close to striking a deal to run on a joint ticket in the April elections.

Recent polls have put Gesher hovering around the electoral threshold, raising the possibility it could fail to enter the Knesset.