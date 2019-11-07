Judge said feeling threatened after shooting in which his relatives were killed

An Israeli judge is reportedly concerned for his security after two of his relatives were shot to death this week in southern Israel.

According to Channel 12 news, security guards in the town of Omer spotted suspects scoping out the home and car of Beersheba District Court Judge Naser Abu Taha, who lives in the community.

This activity was reported to the court and a probe into the matter led to the arrest of a suspect, who the network says was released after being questioned.

Days later, the judge’s relatives Jalal and Mohammed Abu Taha were shot dead outside Omer.

The report says though there is no evidence directly connecting the shooting to the intelligence gathering, the incident raises concerns the judge was the initial target of the killing.

Quoting sources close to the judge, Channel 12 says Naser Abu Taha felt threatened before and after the shooting.