Katz attacks Mandelblit as Scheherazade at immunity hearing

Likud MK Haim Katz and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit are engaging in a heated battle of words at a Knesset meeting where immunity for Katz from criminal prosecution is being considered.

After Mandelblit tells the panel that the ex-welfare minister’s actions bordered on bribery, which would carry a harsher sentence than the fraud and breach of trust charges he actually plans on filing, Katz explodes in anger.

“You’ve built a fairy tale. What’s happening here is One Thousand and One Nights. You haven’t done your homework,” he says, according to the Ynet news site.

Katz also tells committee chair Avi Nissenkorn that Mandelblit “is destroying my health. He’s hurting me. You don’t understand. Over nothing.”

Katz is accused of advancing legislation to help a businessman friend. He has denied wrongdoing.