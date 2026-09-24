Khamenei adviser says Iran may take war to Indian Ocean if Israel or US strikes again

TEHRAN, Iran — An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns that Tehran may expand the Middle East war to the Indian Ocean if the US or Israel attacks again.

“Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond,” says Yahya Rahim Safavi in a video released by Iran’s Fars news agency.