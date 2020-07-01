Knesset passes law allowing Shin Bet phone tracking

The Knesset passes into law a bill that would allow the Shin Bet to assist in contact tracing efforts by tapping into peoples’ phones.

The controversial measure, which passed in a vote (58-38), is expected to be in effect for three weeks as a stopgap measure until an app from a private firm that can do the work can be rolled out.

The law stipulates that the Shin Bet can only be deployed if other contact tracing efforts prove fruitless, but adds that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can ask the committee to expand the criteria needed for the Shin Bet to track people should he so desire.