Knesset to hold discussion of police conduct during protests

Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich, the head of the Knesset’s Internal Affairs and Environment Committee, says she will convene a discussion next week focusing on police conduct during protests, after widespread reports of police violence during a series of anti-government rallies throughout the country Saturday evening.

“In the last few days I have received many queries from citizens who went outside to protest within a kilometer from their homes while adhering to the rules demanding face masks and distancing, and nevertheless were dispersed by police,” Haimovich says.

She says she will call the meeting “against that backdrop and the backdrop of other incidents in the protest in Tel Aviv last Thursday.”