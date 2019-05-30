Kushner praises Netanyahu for strengthening US-Israel ties

Kushner hails close US-Israel ties under Netanyahu during a meeting in Jerusalem this afternoon, as the senior White House adviser tour the region to drum up support for the administration’s long-awaited Mideast peace plan.

“We appreciate all of your efforts to strengthen the relationship between our two countries.” Kushner tells Netanyahu according to a statement.

“It’s never been stronger, and we’re very excited about all the potential that lies ahead for Israel, for the relationship, and for the future.”

“This was my first time in Israel since the President recognized the Golan Heights, which was a very important announcement.”

“The security of Israel is something that’s critical to the relations between America and Israel, and also very important to the President, and we appreciate all your efforts to strengthen the relationship between our two countries,” Kushner says.

Kushner, accompanied by Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt and Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, arrived in Jerusalem after earlier stops in Morocco and Jordan.

He is a key architect of the Mideast peace plan the White House says it intends to present in the coming weeks.