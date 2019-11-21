Labor party leader says PM’s indictments ‘are why no government was established’

Left-wing lawmakers call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign after corruption charges are announced against him in three cases.

“Netanyahu must go now,” says Nitzan Horowitz, leader of the left-wing Democratic Camp party. “For the sake of the citizens of Israel and the state, he cannot stay in power for one more minute. Those who cling to their blind loyalty to him will be remembered as having helped in the most serious corruption yet of Israeli democracy, and of directly hurting the country.”

Fellow Democratic Camp MK Tamar Zandberg says: “Now it’s final: the Prime Minister cannot serve even one more day. It is incumbent on him to resign this evening. He has no mandate to run the state. If he does not do this no one should sit in his government or his party. He should not run for election and cannot receive a mandate to form a government. He must leave public life immediately.”

Ayman Odeh, leader of the predominantly Arab Joint List, says: “On the day that Netanyahu will pay for his criminal misdeeds we can begin to repair the damage he caused with his social crimes. The racism and the hatred that he caused will not disappear with his actions and it is up to us — Arabs and Jews — to build a peace-loving society together and an equitable democracy that will serve all citizens of the country.”