Lapid promises Likud MKs will abandon Netanyahu without clear election victory
Blue and White number two Yair Lapid says that in the case of a repeat of the post-April coalition-building deadlock after September’s election, the Likud party will dump Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as its leader and form a unity government with Blue and White.
In an interview with The Times of Israel, he claims Likud, whose MKs unanimously supported Netanyahu’s resort to new elections when coalition talks failed at the end of May, will not tolerate a recurrence and are ready to abandon their leader if he cannot deliver a clear-cut victory.
“We are already talking to everybody in Likud, who are outraged by three things,” Lapid said, explaining, “They realized too late that the only thing he is negotiating for [when he tries to build a coalition] is his immunity [from prosecution in the three corruption cases against him]. Not, for example, their seats. He was willing to sell all the important ministries to [potential coalition] partners without leaving anything for Likud people. So they’re upset about this. They’re upset about the election. And they’re extremely upset about this walk of shame that he forced them into — signing this North Korean-like vote of confidence. It’s not even a vote of confidence…”
Deterrence against attacks from Gaza Strip has been erased, Gantz charges
Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz accuses the government of having lost all deterrence against attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, and promises that if his party is elected to lead the country he will launch a military campaign to overcome the terror group once and for all.
Touring communities on the border with the Gaza Strip hours after the IDF said it thwarted an attempted infiltration by armed men and after three rockets were fired overnight from the Palestinian enclave at Israel, the former IDF chief says that under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu security has been “lost.”
“The deterrence is not just eroded, it has been wiped out,” says Gantz, who hopes to unseat Netanyahu in coming September 17 elections.
Gantz vows that a Blue and White-led government would take a more forceful approach to dealing with Hamas, an Islamist terror group that seeks to destroy Israel and is the de facto ruler of Gaza.
“We will carry out a campaign that will be a final campaign, we will militarily overcome Hamas,” Gantz pledges.
Netanyahu heads to Kiev for two-day visit amid Gaza tensions
Despite ongoing tensions on the Gaza border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to fly to Ukraine this afternoon for a two-day visit to the Eastern European country.
His visit, which will last until Wednesday afternoon, comes less than a month before elections, leading political analysts to suggest he hopes to gain favor with Russian-speaking Israelis with Ukrainian roots.
In Kiev, Netanyahu will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visit the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, which commemorates the 50,000 Jews killed at the site in 1941, his office confirmed last week.
Wheels-up was scheduled from Ben Gurion Airport at 3:30 p.m. but is currently delayed by an hour.
Yigal Amir sent to solitary confinement for hunger strike to get phone back
Yigal Amir, the Jewish extremist who assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, has been sent to solitary confinement in the Rimonim Prison in central Israel after launching a hunger strike to protest prison authorities’ confiscation of his telephone.
According to the Israel Prisons Service, Amir’s phone was taken from him for two months after he used it for political purposes in violation of prison rules.
An IPS source said Amir, who is serving a life sentence for the 1995 assassination, has been returning his meals since Friday and was therefore sent to “solitary confinement” — he has served his seven-year sentence in a solitary cell but normally has access to a television and other amenities that will now be removed –Sunday morning for a seven-day stint.
Larissa Trimbobler, who married Amir in 2004 after a protracted legal struggle, wrote on Facebook last week that the confiscation followed a phone call by her husband to Yoav Eliasi, a rapper known as “The Shadow,” known for expressing far-right views.
Rivlin asks Ethiopia to expedite transfer of Israeli’s body found off desert trail
President Reuven Rivlin asks the Ethiopian government to expedite the transfer to Israel of the body of 21-year old Israeli student Aya Na’amneh, found Sunday in an Ethiopian desert near where she went missing a day earlier.
Writing to his counterpart, Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, Rivlin asked “to hasten as much as possible the treatment of transporting the late Aya Na’amneh’s coffin to Israel and her burial by her family’s side in Israel,” according to a statement from the president’s office.
“The president conveyed his deepest condolences to Aya’s family via their family friend, MK Issawi Freij, whom he met with today and asked to give a warm hug of comfort to the mourners,” the statement adds.
Senior Likud MK: Indictment of welfare minister sets ‘dangerous precedent’
Senior Likud MK David Bitan says the pending indictment against his fellow party stalwart Haim Katz, which forced Katz to resign from the position of welfare minister last week, “sets a dangerous” precedent in prosecuting lawmakers for legislative activity.
“A terrible injustice has been done to Haim Katz,” Bitan tells Kan Radio in response to reports that he was seeking to be appointed minister in Katz’s stead.
“I have no intention of replacing him,” he insists.
Katz resigned from the government on Friday after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced earlier in the week that he plans to indict him on fraud and breach of trust charges for allegedly advancing legislation meant to benefit a financial consultant to major Israeli firms who was also a close friend and financial adviser to Katz himself.
The attorney general informed Katz he would have to resign over the pending indictment, a practice established in the 1990s with the court-upheld resignations of indicted cabinet members Aryeh Deri and Raphael Pinhasi.
Bitan, whom police have recommended be indicted on separate multiple corruption charges including bribery, fraud and money laundering, says that the indictment against Katz “sets a very dangerous precedent because it deals with parliamentary activity and legislation. So I think his trial will be swift and he will eventually be acquitted.”
Mandelblit has also announced that he plans to bring charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pending a hearing.
