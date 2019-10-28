The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
Saudi Arabia says Baghdadi ‘distorted’ image of Islam, praises killing
Saudi Arabia says that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had distorted the image of Islam, and hails his killing by US special forces in northwest Syria.
“The kingdom appreciates the US administration’s efforts to pursue members of this terrorist organisation that distorted the real image of Islam… and committed atrocities and crimes,” says a Saudi foreign ministry source, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
— AFP
Two charged in flash flood death of 10 teens
Former administrators at a pre-military academy are indicted for their alleged role in the death of 10 teenagers in a flash flood in April 2018 in the so-called Tzafit stream disaster.
Both the former head of the Bnei Zion academy in Tel Aviv, Yuval Kahan, and its former education director, Aviv Bardichev, will be charged with reckless homicide, which carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison.
The students, who were high school seniors trying out for the academy, were caught in the flooding during a desert hike near the Dead Sea.
Bardichev is alleged to have changed the route of the trip from the Tze’elim stream to the Tzafit stream despite being warned by a weather forecasting company not to travel in the area due to flooding.
Kahan, meanwhile, allegedly knew about the route change but chose to trust Bardichev’s judgment.
Law enforcement officials defend decision to search Netanyahu aides’ phones
The Justice Ministry and Israel Police reject claims of impropriety in their handling of a suspected case of witness harassment on the part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aides.
In a statement, the two bodies defend their decision to search the cellphones of the two aides — Likud spokesman Jonatan Urich and the party’s campaign manager, Ofer Golan — which right-wing figures decried earlier today.
“This measure is required due to patent needs of the investigation,” the statement says, while asserting that there would only be a “limited search” of the phones to find information that relates directly to the witness intimidation case.
“Due to the sensitivity, in this case the search will only be carried out in a careful fashion that will be determined and approved by the court,” the statement adds. “The state will request that, if possible, a judge — not the investigating officials — will be the one to locate the relevant materials.”
The statement also stresses the severity of the suspicions against Urich and Golan, who are accused of ordering a van sent to Shlomo Filber’s home with loudspeakers blasting allegations he lied about the case.
Filber is a key witness in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is alleged to have advanced regulations benefiting Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch in exchange for positive coverage from the telecom company’s Walla news site.
