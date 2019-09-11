Lawmakers vote on contentious Netanyahu camera bill

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Knesset lawmakers are casting their ballots for a Likud-led bill that would allow party representatives to bring cameras into polling stations in next’s week election.

The so-called camera bill failed to gain majority support in the Knesset Regulatory Committee Monday when MKs voted 12-12 on a motion to fast-track the measure so that the bill would not have to wait the usual 48 hours before a Knesset vote.

The tie came about after Yisrael Beytenu pulled support for the bill, foretelling its almost certain doom in today’s plenum vote.