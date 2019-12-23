Liberman: ICC coming after us anyway, take down Bedouin village

Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman indicates that if Israel is being probed for war crimes it might as well go for broke, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to clear out the Bedouin West Bank hamlet of Kahn al-Ahmar post-haste.

“Netanyahu decided not to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar and used the international situation as an excuse, and yet we are still being indicted for war crimes at the Hague. I call on him to take action and stop with the spin and excuses, and make an immediate decision to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar and illegal Palestinian building near Sussiya,” he says, referring to a southern West Bank settlement.

In May, the High Court of Justice accepted the state’s position that it could not move forward with razing the village of Khan al-Ahmar while there is no permanent government.

Prospects of razing the village, east of Jerusalem, have drawn vociferous international condemnation, while its continued existence has been a constant bugbear for some on the right who want to see it torn down.