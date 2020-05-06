Liberman warns Gantz against recommending Netanyahu as PM without deal in hand

Yisrael Beytenu party chief Avigdor Liberman warns Blue and White’s leader Benny Gantz not to recommend Benjamin Netanyahu for the premiership tomorrow without a coalition deal being finalized, claiming he will be giving the PM too much power without guarantees.

Liberman notes that giving Netanyahu the recommendations of 61 Knesset members will hand him control of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, which has power over the makeup of other committees while no permanent government is in office.

He claims Netanyahu will find a way to backstab Gantz to his advantage if he does so.

The Knesset must agree tomorrow on a recommended candidate for prime minister or it will be automatically dissolved at midnight and the country will head to new elections.