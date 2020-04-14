Likud, Blue and White said discussing fresh elections if PM barred from forming government

Yesh Atid-Telem MK Moshe Ya’alon hits out at his former ally Benny Gantz over the Blue and White party’s coalition talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.

“The president of the state refrained from imposing the formation of a government on a defendant with three severe indictments. The defendant Netanyahu fears (justly) the High Court of Justice, which will prevent a defendant from forming a government,” Ya’alon writes on Twitter.

He is referring to Netanyahu’s reported concerns that the High Court may rule that a lawmaker under indictment cannot be tasked with assembling a government. The court rejected a petition on the matter Sunday, saying it was premature, but that it could be refiled if Netanyahu is handed the mandate to form a government.

Reports have said Netanyahu is seeking legal guarantees that Gantz could not take over for him as prime minister if the High Court rules he cannot be tasked with assembling a coalition.

“Who is helping Netanyahu bypass the chief justice of the High Court? Benny Gantz! Who received the mandate to fight against corruption and strengthen the rule of law,” Ya’alon says.

He adds: “Not even the epidemic covers the embezzlement of trust and the shame.”