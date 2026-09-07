Likud court orders Netanyahu to present his candidates for party slate in next two hours

The internal Likud court has ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to present his list of handpicked candidates for the party’s 2026 Knesset slate within the next two hours, Hebrew media reports.

Netanyahu received eight slots on the Likud list for candidates of his choosing, as well as an additional spot reserved for Defense Minister Israel Katz.

As of Monday evening, Netanyahu has only confirmed three of the eight reserved spots, having previously selected entrepreneur Oren Dobronsky, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Likud Central Committee chair Haim Katz to fill them.

The Likud court has therefore informed Netanyahu that if he doesn’t fill the remaining five spots in the next two hours, the party will be forced to hold a secret ballot to approve the candidates once he finally submits their names due to time constraints.

The order comes as Likud delays submitting its candidates list to the Central Election Committee ahead of the deadline tomorrow night.