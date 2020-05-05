Likud MK calls on AG to disqualify himself from state attorney appointment

Likud MK Shlomo Karai calls on attorney general Avichai Mandelblit to disqualify himself from any involvement in the appointment of a new state attorney.
“In view of the fact that attorney Dan Eldad launched an investigation into a case that you were involved in, why have you not disqualified yourself from involvement in the appointment of an acting state attorney?” asks Karai. “It would seem that there is cause and effect in your involvement and that there is a conflict of interest.”
Mandelblit said yesterday that he had declined to extend Eldad’s term and would temporarily assume his duties.
