Likud MK calls on AG to disqualify himself from state attorney appointment
search
home page
Live updates (closed)

Naftali Bennett makes a pitch for Health Ministry in next government

Yamina leader and current defense minister says position is ‘mission of national importance’ ahead of possible second coronavirus wave

By TOI staff Today, 8:34 am 0 Edit
Naftali Bennett attends the campaign launch of the right-wing Yamina party, February 12, 2020, ahead of elections, . (Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90)
Naftali Bennett attends the campaign launch of the right-wing Yamina party, February 12, 2020, ahead of elections, . (Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90)

The Times of Israel liveblogged Tuesday’s developments as they unfolded.

read more:
comments
Live updates (closed)
11:05 pm

Likud MK calls on AG to disqualify himself from state attorney appointment

Likud MK Shlomo Karai calls on attorney general Avichai Mandelblit to disqualify himself from any involvement in the appointment of a new state attorney.

“In view of the fact that attorney Dan Eldad launched an investigation into a case that you were involved in, why have you not disqualified yourself from involvement in the appointment of an acting state attorney?” asks Karai. “It would seem that there is cause and effect in your involvement and that there is a conflict of interest.”

Mandelblit said yesterday that he had declined to extend Eldad’s term and would temporarily assume his duties.