Likud MK says ‘doing everything in our power’ to avert new elections

MK Miki Zohar says that even though Likud is advancing legislation to dissolve the Knesset it was still trying to work out a last-minute coalition deal to avert early elections.

“This is not something that we’re interested in, but we have arrived here through no fault of our own, and we are still doing everything in power to establish a government.

Zohar makes the remarks to the Knesset Arrangements Committee ahead of a discussion on a Likud-drafted bill to dissolve the Knesset as a deadline to form a coalition government nears with no progress in sight.

“I hope that even though we are advancing this legislation, we will be able to bring the negotiations to an end and not get dragged into an unnecessary election.”