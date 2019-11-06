Local authorities strike canceled as government agrees to supply funds

Iran briefly held a female nuclear inspector from the International Atomic Energy Agency last week, seizing her documents and detaining her before letting her go, diplomats tell Reuters.

The unnamed officials say the incident occurred at Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility. They add it is the first time such an incident has taken place since the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was signed in 2015.

The matter will be discussed at an impromptu IAEA meeting Thursday.

“The agency wants to show how seriously they are taking this. It is a potentially damaging precedent,” one official says.