Macron says Syrian jihadists operating in Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron says Syrian jihadist fighters are operating in Nagorny Karabakh, where Armenia and Azerbaijan are engaged in heavy fighting.

Macron says he had evidence that militants had traveled through the Turkish city of Gaziantep on their way to the conflict in the Caucasus, where the fiercest clashes in years have left nearly 130 people dead.

“We have information today that indicates with certainty that Syrian fighters from jihadist groups have transited through Gaziantep to reach the theatre of operations in Nagorny Karabakh,” Macron says as he arrives for a summit with EU leaders in Brussels.

“This is a very serious new fact, which changes the situation.”

— AFP