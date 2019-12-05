Mandelblit: Judicial values guarantee nobody is above the law

Jewish groups are calling on the Canadian government to deport former Nazi Helmut Oberlander to Germany to face justice after the Supreme Court said it would not hear an appeal over Ottawa’s decision to revoke his citizenship for lying about his participation in a Nazi death squad.

Oberlander, 95, is thought to have taken part in the massacres of thousands of Jews, though he claimed to have only been a translator.

“For 24 years, Oberlander has cynically abused Canada’s justice system to avoid prosecution in Germany. Anyone who cares about justice and human rights should join together in calling on the Government of Canada to immediately initiate the deportation process,” says Shimon Koffler Fogel, President of the Centre for Israeli and Jewish Affairs.

“While justice in this case is long overdue, it is not too late for justice to be served,” says Avi Benlolo, head of the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The CBC reports that Oberlander’s lawyer says there is no deportation order against him, which may require another legal proceeding.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship does not answer a question about Oberlander’s immigration status.