Medical workers, entertainers light torches at Independence Day ceremony

WASHINGTON — Facing fierce blowback, House Democratic leadership announces the US House of Representatives will not resume session next week as planned because of risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland declares the sudden about-face a day after a lawmakers revolted. He says after discussions with the Capitol physician, the risk was too great. The physician has privately warned senior lawmakers it will be at least a year before Congress can return to business as usual.

“We will not come back next week,” Hoyer tells reporters on a conference call. “But we hope to come back very soon.”

Hoyer says that because the Washington, DC, area remains a “hotspot” under stay-home orders — with the numbers of cases “going up and not down ”— the House’s nearly 435 lawmakers and staff will not be asked to return.

Leaders of both parties had announced the House and Senate would return May 4. But the congressional physician’s view was there is a “risk” to members, Hoyer says.

Uncertainty in the congressional schedule, along with deepening partisan divide, could stall work on a new the coronavirus relief bill. Hoyer says lawmakers will be asked to return when the legislation is complete.

He notes that negotiations are set to resume Tuesday with Republicans on proxy voting proposals in the House.

The Senate, meanwhile, remains on track to return Monday.

— AP