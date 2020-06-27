The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Deputy health minister says further virus restrictions under consideration
Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch says the Health Ministry is weighing further restrictions to help combat the recent rise in new coronavirus cases.
In an interview with Channel 12 news, Kisch says possible measures include restrictions on youth programs over the summer, limiting the size of gatherings and requiring “capsules” at workplaces, with set groups of employees working the same shifts.
“We need to act today so there won’t be a lockdown tomorrow,” he says.
Kisch stresses a final decision on new restrictions is up to the government.
After arrests, hundreds protest against Netanyahu outside his official residence
Hundreds of Israelis are protesting outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, a day after several demonstrators were arrested there during a protest against the premier.
The demonstrators hold up signs calling Netanyahu “crime minister” in reference to his indictment on corruption charges and also call for the release of Amir Haskel, a former air force general who was arrested yesterday outside the Prime Minister’s Residence.
Haskel and two other protesters remain in custody after refusing to be released under restrictive conditions.
Video of the protest shows the demonstrators standing in the middle of the road. Police said yesterday’s protest was illegal because demonstrators had blocked the road and allegedly disturbed public order.
Meretz leader: Police minister using cops ‘to suppress’ anti-Netanyahu protests
The head of the left-wing Meretz party is accusing Public Security Minister Amir Ohana of using police “as a tool to suppress” protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“But this won’t help him, because freedom of speech and freedom of protest are foundational principles in a democratic system and the police must protect them,” MK Nitzan Horowitz tweets.
Horowitz is referring to the arrest of several protesters yesterday during an anti-corruption protest outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem. Police said the demonstrators blocked the road and disturbed public order, while Ohana, a close political ally of Netanyahu’s, denied the arrests were political.
The Meretz chief also calls for the release of three demonstrators who police continue to hold after they refused to be released under certain conditions, among them staying away from the Prime Minister’s Residence.
Police dish out 2,752 fines over past day to non-mask wearers
Police say they handed out 2,752 fines over the past day to Israelis not wearing face masks in public areas.
The government has recently ordered police to increase enforcement of the public health order requiring people to wear masks in public, as part of measures to contain the recent jump in new coronavirus infections.
Ministers also approved earlier this week hiking the fine for not wearing a mask from NIS 200 ($58) to NIS 500 ($145).
Three fines were also given to Israelis who violated quarantine and to two people living in a “restricted zone” for leaving their place of residence.
Iran’s Khamenei warns economy will worsen if virus spreads further
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warns the country’s economic problems will worsen if the novel coronavirus spreads unchecked, as the government launches a mask-wearing campaign.
The Islamic Republic has struggled to curb the COVID-19 outbreak since it reported its first cases in the Shiite holy city of Qom in February.
It shut down non-essential businesses, closed schools and cancelled public events in March, but gradually lifted restrictions from April to try to reopen the country’s sanctions-hit economy.
“It is correct to say that something must be done to prevent economic problems caused by the coronavirus,” says Khamenei.
“But in the case of negligence and significant spread of the disease, economic problems will increase, too,” he says, according to his official website.
The Iranian rial has plunged to new lows against the US dollar in recent days due to the temporary economic shutdown, border closures and halt in non-oil exports, according to analysts.
Iran’s economic problems had already worsened since 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew the United Stattes from a landmark nuclear agreement and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic republic, targeting vital oil sales and banking facilities.
Those woes have been exacerbated by the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says today there have been 2,456 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s caseload to 220,180.
Lari adds in televised remarks that 125 of those infected had died during the same period, with overall fatalities reaching 10,364.
— AFP
