Mexico says ex-official linked to students’ disappearance hiding in Israel

Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero says that he has asked Jerusalem to assist in arresting a former high-ranking official believed to be hiding out in Israel.

Tomás Zeron, who was the head of the federal investigation agency in 2014, is wanted for his role in the kidnapping and presumed murder of 43 students in southern Mexico at the time, as well as the subsequent alleged cover-up.

Gertz Manero says 25 arrest warrants were filed Saturday, including against members of the military and federal police.

“Those responsible for the forced disappearance of the 43 students in the south of the country are fully identified” and will be prosecuted, unlike the manipulation and cover-up that happened under the previous administration, said Gertz Manero on the sixth anniversary of their disappearance.

Gertz Manero says that in addition to Zeron’s alleged crimes connected to the case, he also allegedly stole more than $44 million from the Attorney General’s Office budget. Mexican authorities had located him last year in Canada, but as they prepared to seek his extradition he fled to Israel.

