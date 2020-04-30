The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Minister confirms talks advancing with Hamas on prisoner swap deal
Aliyah and Immigrant Absorption Minister Yoav Gallant, a former army general and a member of the security cabinet, confirms there are initial negotiations with the Hamas terror group for a prisoner swap deal.
Speaking to the Kan public broadcaster in a radio interview, Gallant says matters are advancing quicker than they have been for a long time, although he cautioned against high expectations at this stage.
Kan also reports that ministers have been updated about the talks to aimed at freeing civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham a-Sayed and retrieving the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.
It cites sources with knowledge of the situation saying Israel is refusing to sign a two-phase deal and wants to release the civilians and the soldiers’ bodies together. Jerusalem is offering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the advancement of economical projects.
Virus cases up to 15,870, death toll at 219 — Health Ministry
The Health Ministry says there are now 15,870 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, 88 more than 24 hours ago, continuing a downward trend in new infections.
The death toll is up to 219, four more than last night’s tally.
The ministry says 117 Israelis are in serious condition, including 85 on ventilators, and 79 are in moderate condition.
The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 8,412, an increase of 483 over the last 24 hours.
Debris found after NATO helicopter disappears: Greek military source
Debris from a missing Canadian helicopter taking part in a NATO operation has been found in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy, a Greek military source says.
“Debris has been found in Italy’s zone of control and intervention” in the Ionian Sea, the source tells AFP. “Greece has sent a marine helicopter to participate in the rescue operation.”
— AFP
Coronavirus death toll rises to 216 as man, 83, succumbs in Netanya
An 83-year-old man died overnight from COVID-19 at Laniado Medical Center in Netanya, the hospital says.
The resident of the Sharon region north of Tel Aviv has preexisting health problems, it says in a statement.
The news takes Israel’s death toll from the coronavirus to 216.
Knesset committee extends digital tracking of virus patients until Tuesday
The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee approves the continued digital tracking of coronavirus carriers by the Shin Bet security service until next Tuesday at midnight.
The High Court of Justice earlier this week ruled that the tracking must stop by today unless the law is changed to enable that, rather than using emergency regulations without Knesset oversight.
But the Knesset is giving the government extra time to decide whether it wants to legislate the matter. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to lead a discussion Sunday on whether to begin the legislative process or give up digital tracking.
Korea reports just 4 new virus cases, all imported, lowest in 2 months
South Korea has reported four more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the first time that its daily jump has been below five in about two months.
The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement that the additional figures have taken the country’s total to 10,765 with 247 deaths. It says 9,059 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine.
It says the four new cases are all imported ones and that there have been no newly reported cases of local infections.
Local media says it’s the first time for South Korea to have no daily increase of local infections since February 15.
South Korea’s caseload has been slowing in recent weeks after it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March.
South Korea has subsequently relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines. It is expected to ease up on more restrictions in the coming days if its caseload maintains a downward trend.
— AP
Germany raiding Hezbollah premises across country
The German government confirms it is banning all activities of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Germany, branding it a Shiite terrorist organization.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer “has today banned the operation” of the terror group in Germany, his spokesman tweets on the ministry’s Twitter account, adding that raids are taking place in several places across the country.
“Even in times of crisis the rule of law is upheld,” the spokesman writes.
— with AFP
500-meter limitation on sports lifted; more restrictions likely to be eased
As of 8 a.m., Israelis exercising outdoors are no longer barred from going more than 500 meters from their homes, and sports can be done freely, in accordance with a cabinet decision made earlier this week.
The restriction preventing citizens from going more than 100 meters from their homes except for essential activities is still in effect, however. It will likely be removed early next week, as police have said they cannot enforce it since many other restrictions have been eased.
Swimming in the sea and going to beaches is still prohibited, although that will be reexamined today.
The Ynet website reports that also to be discussed is reopening of movie theaters — with distance kept between viewers– and some hotels and guesthouses in a limited format.
Germany outlaws Hezbollah; Israel praises move
Germany issues a federal decree outlawing the Hezbollah terror group in its entirety, including its political wing, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announces.
The order bans Germans from dealing with the Lebanese movement’s members or using its symbols.
Berlin has previously promised to take the step.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomes the move as a “very important step and a significant moral move in the global war against terrorism.”
Katz says he is “confident” that many other Middle East governments are happy for the move, and urges similar steps by more European governments and the European Union.
