MK seeking to cut quarantine period down to 12 days

Figures released by the Health Ministry to lawmakers show that many people catch the virus at home.

The figures, in a presentation riddled with errors, cover the period from July 10 to July 16 and only the smaller subset of infectees who had epidemiological studies and where the source of infections could be traced. Of that subset, which covers about 35 percent of the total number of cases in the time period, or some 2,200 cases, 67% caught the virus at home.

Another 9.5% caught the virus at school, and 5.6% at an event. Houses of worship and other religious facilities make up almost 5% of the infections and restaurants and bars another 4%.

A total of eight cases came from abroad. Four came from pools, and another 24 cases came from sporting activities.

Over 60% of the cases remain a mystery.

This is the first time in months that the ministry has released any official data on where people are being infected.