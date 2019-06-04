Musician excoriated for lamenting PM’s wife isn’t dead

The musician Ephraim Shamir, 67, part of the iconic 1970s rock ensemble Kaveret, draws condemnation after lamenting that Sara Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, is not dead.

Responding to the passing Tuesday of President Reuven Rivlin’s wife Nechama, Shamir posts to Facebook the question, “Why not Sara?”

When commenters object, he defends his remark by calling them “hypocrites who just elected a criminal,” a reference to the prime minister, who is embroiled in three corruption investigations.

Shamir’s comments drew widespread excoriation, especially from Likud leaders. One minister, Gila Gamliel, calls Shamir a “legendary former musician” now engaged in “incitement and hatred.”

In a statement, the Likud party says it is “deeply shocked” by the comments.