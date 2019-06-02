Nationalist Flag March begins making its way through Jerusalem’s Old City

The annual Flag March marking Jerusalem Day arrives outside the Damascus Gate before making its way through the Old City’s Muslim Quarter.

The march, which is made up primarily of national-religious teenagers, has included incidents of violence in past years between participants and local residents.

Jerusalem Day marks the unification of the city following Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem and the Old City from Jordan in the 1967 Six Day War.

Earlier today, clashes erupted on the Old City’s Temple Mount between police and Muslim worshipers after Jewish visitors were allowed into the holy site. Police had initially said the compound would be closed to non-Muslims for this year’s Jerusalem Day, as it coincides with the final days of Ramadan.