NATO chief ‘extremely concerned’ after attacks on Saudi

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says he is “extremely concerned” about escalating tensions following strikes on Saudi oil facilities at the weekend, accusing Iran of destabilizing the region.

Speaking to AFP in Baghdad, Stoltenberg’s comments are his first on the strikes on two major Saudi oil facilities, which were claimed by Yemen’s Huthi rebels, but which both Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Tehran.

“We call on all parties to prevent any such attacks occurring again because that can have negative consequences for the whole region, and we are also extremely concerned about a risk of escalation,” the secretary general says.

Stoltenberg, who says the alliance “strongly condemned” the attacks because of the destabilizing effect on oil supplies, also has a message for Iraq’s neighbor Iran.

“We are concerned about what we see, especially from Iran. Iran is supporting different terrorist groups and being responsible for destabilizing the whole region,” he charges.

— AFP