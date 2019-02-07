Nazareth Illit, often confused with Nazareth, to get a name change

US President Donald Trump blasts Democrats as they prepare to launch a barrage of investigations into his Russia ties, real estate business and long-hidden taxes.

Empowered by their election takeover of the House of Representatives, Democrats are to hold two hearings Thursday focused on Trump’s tax returns and his controversial policy to separate immigrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Trump’s acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday. The committee is threatening a subpoena if he refuses to testify and hand over communications with the president related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling.

Meanwhile, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is staffing up to expand their probe into Trump’s political and business ties to Russia, with Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen scheduled to testify in late February.

“The Dems and their committees are going ‘nuts,'” Trump tweets this morning. “The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government,” he says. “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! It should never be allowed to happen again!”

