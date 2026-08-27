Nepal: 393 foreign tourists, travelers still missing, 24 hours after deadly flood

Nepal says that 468 tourists and travelers, including 393 foreigners, remain out of contact, 24 hours after a deadly flood tore through the border region with Tibet.

“About 468 tourists and travelers are out of contact, among them 75 are Nepalis,” Suraj Ghimire, Department of Tourism spokesman, tells AFP. At least 165 people have been confirmed killed, in both Nepal and in China, where a further 558 people are reported missing.

An Israeli citizen is among those missing.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.