Netanyahu accuses Lapid of anti-Semitic tone in campaign video

Echoing charges by ultra-Orthodox leaders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accusing Blue and White’s Yair Lapid of anti-Semitic incitement over a campaign video in which he mocked Haredi leaders as greedy.

“The incitement by prime ministerial candidate Yair Lapid, with its anti-Semitic tone, proves once again why Yair Lapid mustn’t be allowed to be prime minister,” he says.

Lapid and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz have agreed that if the party forms the next government they will share the premiership between them, with Lapid taking over after two and a half years.

Lapid has rejected claims his video fed off Jewish stereotypes, saying he was “not impressed that they scream ‘hate, hate’ every time someone criticizes them. There is real anti-Semitism in the world: Jews are shot in synagogues. This is not anti-Semitism.”