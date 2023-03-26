Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Gallant after speech calling to pause judicial overhaul

By Emanuel Fabian 26 March 2023, 9:01 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-immigrant absorption minister Yoav Gallant hold a press conference at the Knesset, January 9, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/ Flash90/ File)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, his office says.

In a brief statement, the Prime Minister’s Office says Netanyahu has decided to transfer Gallant from his post.

It is unclear what new position he will be given, if any.

Yesterday, Gallant called to pause the judicial overhaul, citing danger to state security, given widespread protests in the military.

