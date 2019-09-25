Netanyahu, Gantz arrive at President’s Residence for meeting

Law enforcement is preparing to implement various security measures during the three-week holiday period that begins on Sunday, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says.

“In general the level of security will be heightened across the country, as is standard for this period every year,” says Rosenfeld.

Patrols will be set up in and around major cities to ensure that Israelis are able to safely visit throughout the holiday period, Rosenfeld says. An emphasis will be placed on Jerusalem where law enforcement is expecting thousands of visitors to the Old City in particular.

In the West Bank, Border Police will also be patrolling in an effort to thwart attempts by Palestinians to infiltrate into Israel. Just about every year, the IDF enforces a closure of its crossings in the West Bank and Gaza to Palestinians. The army has yet to announce its intention to do so this holiday season.

Rosenfeld says that there has been no intelligence warning received by police regarding a possible attack.

The Rosh Hashanah holiday begins Sunday at sundown and is followed by Yom Kippur as well as the Sukkot holidays which end on Monday October 21 at nightfall. The special security measures will continue in between each of the three holidays.

— Jacob Magid