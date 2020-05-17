Netanyahu: Israeli law should be extended to West Bank

Netanyahu says the new government will fight the International Criminal Court’s attempts to prosecute Israel for “building a kindergarten in [the Jerusalem neighborhood of] Gilo and homes in [the settlement of] Shilo.”

“Such hypocrisy,” he chides.

He says Israel’s law should be extended over the West Bank, saying such a move would bring peace closer.

“There will be no peace with occupation and apartheid,” interrupts Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen before being removed from the plenary after receiving three warnings.

Netanyahu continues and praises the support for the move by the United States, but adds that Israel should rely only on itself to defend itself.