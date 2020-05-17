The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu reaches out to Yamina in government inauguration speech
Alluding to the Yamina right-wing party, which is currently heading to the opposition, Netanyahu says he hopes “another party” will join the coalition.
Netanyahu: Israeli law should be extended to West Bank
Netanyahu says the new government will fight the International Criminal Court’s attempts to prosecute Israel for “building a kindergarten in [the Jerusalem neighborhood of] Gilo and homes in [the settlement of] Shilo.”
“Such hypocrisy,” he chides.
He says Israel’s law should be extended over the West Bank, saying such a move would bring peace closer.
“There will be no peace with occupation and apartheid,” interrupts Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen before being removed from the plenary after receiving three warnings.
Netanyahu continues and praises the support for the move by the United States, but adds that Israel should rely only on itself to defend itself.
PM is heckled
Opposition lawmakers make several interruptions during the premier’s speech, and several of MKs to receive multiple warnings.
“Bribery, fraud and breach of trust,” is heard as a refrain listing the charges against Netanyahu, for which he will go on trial next week.
“There is an illusion by new Knesset members that confronting me will help them over time. From my experience I can say that doesn’t work,” Netanyahu retorts.
Netanyahu says new government will pass budget of ‘hope’
Netanyahu hails Israel’s response to the pandemic and says a “special cabinet” will be formed in anticipation of a potential second wave of infections.
He says the government will pass a budget of “hope” that would help workplaces recover from the financial toll.
Netanyahu: Government needed to fight coronavirus
Netanyahu says he is sure he and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz will work successfully together in the government like they did in the 2014 Protective Edge military operation in Gaza, when Gantz was IDF chief of staff.
Netanyahu says anything other than the immediate establishment of a government “will damage the fight against the coronavirus.” Israel has had a transitional government for over 500 days.
Saying that the fight against the virus “will not be over until a vaccine is found,” Netanyahu says the country needs “strong leadership” to get through both the ongoing health risks and the ensuing financial crisis.
Netanyahu: ‘The public wants a unity government, and that’s what the public will get’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opening the swearing-in ceremony for Israel’s 35th government, says that a unity government is not only the only option, but is what the public voted for.
“The public wants a unity government, and that is what the public will get,” Netanyahu tells the Knesset, explaining that fourth elections would cost the country more than the new government, set to be the largest in Israel’s history with 34 ministers.
“I am sure that we will work for the good of the people,” the prime minister says.
Explaining that both he and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz have decided to put differences aside for the sake of the country, he says, “We chose to serve the people together.”
Watch: Israel’s 35th government is sworn in
The swearing-in ceremony of the 35th government is about to begin. You can watch it here, in Hebrew of course.
Nir Barkat after government snub: ‘I’m a long distance runner’
Likud MK and former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat says in a tweet that he welcomes the new government set to be sworn in this afternoon despite not receiving a ministerial position from Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu.
“I applaud the establishment of the new government and I am glad that I have done my part for the cause, even if I will not serve as minister. I’m a long distance runner and will continue to work hard for our beloved state in the Knesset,” Barkat says.
Netanyahu earlier said in a statement that Barkat “deserves senior positions in both Likud and the government” but that “unfortunately, this will not happen before the inauguration.”
Netanyahu adds that he “will make a big effort to integrate MK Barkat into a senior government position down the road. “
IDF cancels exercises, tryouts amid crushing heat wave
The Israel Defense Forces cancels all exercises and tryouts through Tuesday in light of the risks posed by a heatwave sweeping through the country.
The army also issued various instructions to troops to prevent them from unnecessary work in the heat.
Temperatures are expected to rise and could reach 46°C (114.8°F) in some parts of Israel.
Yesterday, the Health Ministry issued a warning to the elderly and people with health conditions, instructing them to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary physical exertion and drink plenty of fluids as temperatures rise.
Temperatures could reach up to 41°C (105°F) in Afula and Beersheba, 43°C (109°F) in Beit She’an, 36-37°C (96.8°F) in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and 34°C (93.2°F) in Safed.
The high temperatures are expected to persist, with Beit She’an reaching up to 46°C (114.8°F) and Tiberias 45°C (113°F) by Tuesday.
Russia records under 10,000 new virus cases
Russia records under 10,000 new cases for the third time this week, but fluctuating figures since the start of May suggest it is too early to detect a clear downward trend.
The country has the second highest number of infections in the world at 281,752.
The Russian health authorities confirm a total of 9,709 new cases. The country also announces 94 new deaths, slightly down from Saturday’s figure of 119 that was the highest daily toll yet.
Russian health officials say one of the reasons the count is lower is that only deaths directly caused by the virus are being included.
Authorities also say that since the virus came later to Russia, the country had more time to prepare hospital beds and launch wide-scale testing to slow its spread.
— AFP
Churches in Greece open doors after 2 months
Churches throughout Greece are opening their doors to the faithful after two months.
They are limiting the number of congregants and dispensed disinfectant outside, but communion is being given using the same spoon.
Those who flock to churches for today’s Sunday Mass will sit three chairs apart and observe social distancing of at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) from each other. The number of people attending is limited to 1 per 10 square meters (108 sq ft). With many left outside, and churches are using loudspeakers to broadcast Mass.
Greece is gradually easing strict quarantine measures which were imposed in March and have helped limit fatalities from COVID-19 to 162. There have been fewer than 3,000 confirmed cases.
— AP
Netanyahu reneges, keeps MK Yuval Steinitz at helm of Energy Ministry
Prime Minister Netanyahu announces that he will reappoint Likud MK Yuval Steinitz as energy minister in the new government, despite previously having ruled him out.
After turning down other positions offered by Netanyahu, Steinitz had not been expected to join the government set to be sworn in this afternoon.
“I am pleased to announce that Minister Steinitz will continue to be a key partner in the government in his position as Minister of Energy,” Netanyahu, however, says in a statement.
Steinitz, who has served as a minister since 2009, says in a statement that he is “happy to continue to serve the State of Israel on important energy issues.”
Paramedics said to suspect heart failure caused death of Chinese ambassador
Magen David Adom paramedics report no signs of violence on Chinese ambassador Du Wei, who was found dead overnight in his Herzliya residence, according to Channel 12 news.
They are reportedly treating the death as a result of heart failure.
Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya residence
Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirms that Chinese Ambassador to Israel has been found dead in his official residence in the coastal town of Herzliya.
No further details were provided.
Police are at the scene, the foreign ministry says.
Ambassador Du Wei, 57, was appointed to serve in Israel in February.
Netanyahu makes Likud MK Ze’ev Elkin minister of higher education and water resources
Prime Minister Netanyahu taps Likud MK Ze’ev Elkin, the outgoing environmental protection minister, to serve as the newly created positions of “minister of higher education minister” and “minister of water resources” in the new government.
According to a statement from the Likud party, the higher education portfolio includes responsibility for universities and all additional educational programs outside of the framework of regular schooling previously under the auspices of the Education Ministry. The water resources portfolio includes “all water issues that were the responsibility of the Ministry of Energy.”
Elkin will also sit on the high profile security cabinet. In a year and a half, he will take over the Transportation Ministry from Likud MK Miri Regev who will then be appointed foreign minister (when Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi moves from the foreign ministry to the defense ministry, which will be vacated by Blue and White chair Gantz who is set to become prime minister in the rotation deal), the statement adds.
“Minister Elkin led a revolution in environmental protection and in reducing air pollution from transportation. It has also contributed greatly to the development of the city of Jerusalem to unprecedented scale,” Netanyahu says.
“I thank the Prime Minister for the trust and continue to serve the public faithfully in the various roles of the new government in higher education and complementary education and water resources in the first half of the term, and in the second half,” Elkin responds.
— Raoul Wootliff
South Korea reports 13 virus cases in waning new outbreak
South Korea reports 13 new cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, raising hopes that a new outbreak linked to nightclubs in Seoul may be waning.
The additional figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bring the national tally to 11,050 with 262 deaths.
The agency says 9,888 of them have recovered and that 17,660 were under tests to determine whether they’ve contracted the virus.
After weeks of a slowdown of new cases, South Korea’s daily jump marked an average of about 30 for several days, mostly associated with nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district. But the daily increase marked 19 on Saturday.
The disease control agency didn’t immediately say how many of the 13 new cases were linked to nightlife spots in Itaewon.
— AP
Snubbed in ministerial handouts, Sa’ar says ‘great privilege’ to serve as an MK
As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hands out final ministerial posts to members of his Likud party ahead of today’s government swearing in ceremony, MK Gidon Sa’ar, skipped over by the premier, says he is happy to serve the country as a backbencher.
“It is a great privilege to serve the people of Israel and the State of Israel as a Knesset member,” Sa’ar tweets.
Sa’ar unsuccessfully challenged Netanyahu in the Likud leadership primary in December and is considered the prime minister’s top rival in the party.
Outgoing Health Ministry chief reportedly set to run PMO
Outgoing Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, who announced last week that he will step down from his post following the appointment of a new health minister, is reportedly on his way to the Prime Minister’s Office.
According to a report in Maariv, Bar Siman-Tov, who has as been one of the most prominent figures leading Israel’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, frequently giving media interviews and appearing alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be appointed as the PMO’s director-general shortly after the new government is sworn in.
The report says that Bar-Siman Tov’s announcement last week was made in coordination with Netanyahu.
As the Health Ministry’s top bureaucrat, Bar Siman-Tov was responsible for leading many of the tough early steps to restrict Israel’s public life, and was initially credited in spearheading the country’s efficient response that prevented mass infection.
Israeli students returning to school as education system kicks into full gear
Israel begins to fully reopen its education system this morning with private daycares, kindergartens and grades 1-3 resuming full-time classroom activities and grades 4-12 starting to return to lessons in various municipalities.
The reopening comes after over two months in which Israeli children spent most of their time at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Grades 1-3 and 11-12 previously resumed partial studies.
The Education Ministry says that all pupils (except in areas that have been centers of outbreaks in the last two months) will be back in school by Tuesday, with grades 4-12 set to return fully over the next two days.
After-school programs, which stretch the school day to approximately 4:30-5 p.m. are also returning across the country.
Netanyahu appoints Likud MK Yoav Galant as education minister
Prime Minister Netanyahu taps Likud MK Yoav Galant, the outgoing immigration and absorption minister, to serve as education minister in the new government. He will also serve on the security cabinet.
“Minister Galant has worked extensively for the security of Israel in his various positions in the IDF and is currently a member of the security cabinet. He also strengthened and promoted the issue of housing in Israel in his role as minister of housing and construction, and worked extensively to encourage immigration to Israel in his role as minister of immigration and absorption,” Netanyahu says in a statement announcing the appointment.
“The State of Israel has many challenges and together we will continue to work to improve [its] strength and security.”
Galant says he is taking on the role “while understanding the responsibility and importance of our children’s future.” He adds that “education of the young generation in Israel is the best and most important investment in the future of Israel.”
The announcement of the appointment comes as Netanyahu meets with Likud lawmakers to finish giving out ministerial posts ahead of today’s scheduled swearing in of the new government.
