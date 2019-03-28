Netanyahu orders army to be ready for ‘wide-scale campaign’ in Gaza

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro backtracks on Jerusalem embassy move
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro walks back his promise to move Brazil’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Bolsonaro tells reporters he is instead considering opening a “business office” in the city, according to Reuters.
The reversal comes ahead of the far-right Brazilian leader’s planned visit to Israel next week.
Bolsonaro promised to move Brazil’s embassy to Jerusalem while campaigning last year and just days after his election said it was not a matter of if but when. His administration has since softened its stance over concerns the move could damage Brazil’s ties with Muslim states and harm exports of halal meat.
Army says troops drilling for expected weekend of violence
The Israeli military says it is readying itself for the protests along the Gaza border planned for Saturday, Palestinians’ Land Day, and the outbreak of violence that is feared to coincide with them.
“IDF troops have completed operational preparations for the events of Land Day in the southern region and are continuing to increase preparedness for a possible escalation of violence caused by violent and terrorist acts during [the protests],” the army says in a statement.
Ahead of the protests and riots expected for Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces deployed three additional brigades to the Gaza Division, along with an artillery battalion, and called up reservists from air defense and other select units.
The military has also canceled weekend leave for all combat soldiers stationed in the Southern Command.
“The troops are receiving briefings and conducting preparedness checks and exercises simulating potential scenarios,” the military says.
Throughout the day IDF chief Aviv Kohavi has been “holding situational assessments, discussions of possible scenarios and approving operational plans,” the army says.
Kohavi also ordered that all preparations be completed by tomorrow.
UN says 40 children killed in year of Gaza clashes
Around 40 children have been killed and many injured in one year of violent demonstrations along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, the UN says Thursday, calling for an “urgent de-escalation.”
Thousands of Palestinians have gathered at least weekly along the border in protests that have led to deadly clashes with the Israeli military.
Around 40 children have been killed in the protests and “nearly 3,000 others have been hospitalized with injuries, many leading to life-long disabilities,” the UN children’s agency (UNICEF) says.
“UNICEF reiterates its outrage at the very high numbers of children who have been killed and injured as a result of armed conflict 2018,” says UNICEF’s Middle East director Geert Cappelaere.
He calls on both sides to “ensure children are not targeted.”
“Exploiting children’s lack of sense of purpose and vulnerabilities or enlisting them into violence are violations of children’s rights.”
Israel says its response is necessary to defend the border and accuses Hamas, with whom it has fought three wars, of orchestrating violence there.
A mass border protest planned for Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the demonstrations has raised fears of further tensions.
Video said to show damage from Syria strike attributed to Israel
Egyptian mediators head to Israel for talks on Gaza ceasefire deal
Egyptian mediators are heading to Israel to discuss a potential ceasefire plan with Hamas to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip that began earlier this week.
Three Hamas officials familiar with the negotiations say that the Egyptians offered Hamas a series of measures to ease the Egyptian-Israeli blockade on Gaza. In exchange, Hamas would have to pledge to halt rocket fire and keep protests along the Israeli border under control.
The officials say the deal would only take effect after a planned mass demonstration along the Israeli border. They speak on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were ongoing. One of the officials describes the atmosphere as positive.
Another official says the Egyptians were discussing the proposal with Israel this afternoon.
There is no immediate Israeli comment.
Netanyahu orders army to be ready for ‘wide-scale campaign’ in Gaza
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has instructed the army to be ready for a “wide-scale campaign” in the Gaza Strip ahead of major clashes expected over the weekend.
“We’re tightening the security ring around the Gaza Strip,” he says at an event in northern Israel after visiting troops on the Gaza border.
“Citizens of Israel should know that if we must we’ll enter [Gaza] strong and confident, after we’ve exhausted all the other possibilities,” adds Netanyahu, who is also defense minister.
The comments come as the army prepares for large riots along the security fence over the weekend as Palestinians mark one year since the start of the “March of Return” protests and after Israel and Palestinian terror groups in Gaza engaged in intense fighting earlier in the week.
Netanyahu also addresses tensions on the northern border in the wake of a strike attributed to Israel in Syria on targets linked to Iran.
“Iran is constantly trying to bring very advanced and very deadly long-range precision missiles into Syria. We’re not prepared to accept this and our operations against Iran’s military entrenchment efforts in Syria — to introduce advanced weaponry — continue all the time,” he says.
Israeli drone fires at Gazans launching incendiary balloons
An Israeli drone shot at a group of Palestinians launching balloon-borne incendiary devices into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, injuring four of them, the army confirms.
A number of airborne arson and explosive devices have landed in Israeli fields around the Gaza Strip throughout the day.
J Street slams Netanyahu for sharing clip of him ‘humiliating’ Obama
The dovish lobby group J Street condemns Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for sharing a video of him “humiliating” former US president Barack Obama.
“Netanyahu apparently decided to destroy the remaining support his government has in the Democratic Party. Instead of thanking President Obama for signing the largest ever [military] aid package for Israel, Netanyahu takes prides in the lack of respect he showed Obama,” Yael Patir, the head of J Street Israel, says in a statement.
“This video is unnecessary and even more severely is devastating to bipartisan American support for Israel,” adds Patir, whose group was a vocal supporter of the Obama administration.
The video clip, which was taken from the PBS documentary “Netanyahu at War,” shows footage from the contentious 2011 Oval Office meeting between Obama and Netanyahu, with the narrator saying the prime minister “lectured” the US president on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
Border cop injured in suspected car-ramming outside Jerusalem
A Border Police officer was lightly injured in a suspected car-ramming at the Qalandiya checkpoint outside Jerusalem, according to police.
Police say the driver of the vehicle managed to flee the scene.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says its medics are treating a “pedestrian” near Qalandiya with injuries to his head and limbs.
Suspicious balloon found in field near Gaza area community
A suspicious balloon apparently flown from the Gaza Strip is found in a field near a farming community in southern Israel, according to the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council.
A spokeswoman for the council says the incident is “under treatment.”
Trump says FBI, Justice Department to review Smollett case
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump announces Thursday that the FBI and Justice Department will review Illinois prosecutors’ decision to drop all charges against a US television actor accused of fabricating a hate crime.
Calling the Chicago case involving “Empire” star Jussie Smollett “outrageous,” Trump says: “It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”
Prosecutors said they had shelved all 16 felony charges against Smollett in exchange for an agreement that he carry out community service and forfeit a $10,000 bond payment.
But Smollett’s lawyers claimed there was no such agreement, saying the state simply “dismissed the charges,” and that the actor was the victim of a rush to judgment.
The 36-year-old, one of the main cast members on Fox musical drama “Empire” alongside Taraji P. Henson, was accused of masterminding a hoax attack in downtown Chicago to gain publicity and secure a bigger paycheck.
German band Rammstein sparks fury with ‘repulsive’ Holocaust clip
BERLIN — German hardrock band Rammstein has sparked protests from politicians, historians and Jewish groups with a video showing band members dressed as concentration camp prisoners with nooses around their necks.
Critics accuse the Berlin-based group of a cynical publicity stunt playing with Nazi-era imagery to generate media hype and online clicks for their new single.
No strangers to controversy, the band has long employed dark militaristic imagery and in a 1998 video used footage from Leni Riefenstahl’s 1936 Nazi propaganda film “Olympia.”
Frontman Till Lindemann, 56, asked in a 2006 interview whether the band would again dabble in Nazi themes, said: “No. Because I am fed up with allegations of being a rightwing band.”
However, in the new promotional clip, the band members are dressed in black-and-white striped concentration camp garb and seemingly awaiting their execution by hanging.
Lindemann is shown bleeding from a facial cut and guitarist Paul Landers, 54, wears a Star of David.
At the end of the 35-second clip, the song title “Deutschland” (Germany) appears in Gothic letters.
Bild quotes a line-up of politicians who voiced anger and disgust, with Jewish historian Michael Wolffsohn labelling it “a new form of desecration of the dead.”
Germany’s anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein calls it “a tasteless exploitation of artistic freedom” that “represents the transgression of a red line.”
Senior UAE official calls for ‘strategic-shift’ in Arab-Israel relations
A senior official of the United Arab Emirates appears to advocate for closer ties to Israel, saying that Arab world’s decades-old decision to boycott the Jewish state was a mistake.
“Many, many years ago, when there was an Arab decision not to have contact with Israel, that was a very, very wrong decision, looking back,” Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tells the UAE-based The National newspaper in an interview.
“Because clearly, you have to really dissect and divide between having a political issue and keeping your lines of communication open.”
Gargash says a “strategic shift” was needed for progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, noting that in 15-20 years a two-state solution will have become impractical, and a unitary state where Jews and Arabs have equal rights will be the only realistic possibility.
