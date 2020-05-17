Netanyahu says government to work on reviving economy

Netanyahu acknowledges criticism of the numerous cabinet posts on the taxpayers’ dime, but says it is essential to avert another, fourth round of elections.

“This cost is much lower than the 2 billion that another elections would have cost,” he tells Army Radio, immediately after the swearing-in ends.

“Stability is acquired with broad governments,” he says.

Netanyahu says he hasn’t shut the door to Yamina, indicating he will continue to try and bring the right-wing party into the coalition.

He says he offered Yamina the Jerusalem affairs and education portfolios, and deputy minister on settlement issues, but was spurned.

Netanyahu also denies he offered the UN ambassadorship to Likud’s Gideon Sa’ar.

And, addressing the coronavirus, he warns “no one knows if this is a respite that will be renewed in a second wave, or not.”

“No one knows… we need to prepare for a second wave.”

He says the new government will focus on “jobs, jobs, jobs” and reviving Israel’s economy amid the pandemic.

He also pledges, in his efforts to revive the economy, “to slash bureaucracy with an ax” and says he does not want to raise taxes.

As the 35th government is sworn in, Netanyahu is asked if he will also seek to form the next coalition. “No more than the 37th,” he says, seemingly joking.