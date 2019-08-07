Netanyahu says Likud and ultra-Orthodox together forever

In private conversation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he won’t challenge his ties with ultra-Orthodox parties, Channel 12 reports.

Netanyahu on Wednesday published an op-ed vowing that he would not seek a unity government, but would form a strong right-wing government instead, without mentioning specific partners.

“We will stick [with the ultra-Orthodox parties] through fire and water,” the channel quotes him saying, without citing a source.

He does not offer the same commitment to far-right United Right, led by Ayelet Shaked, with whom he has clashed with in the past.