Netanyahu says Russia talks focused on coordinating anti-Iran air campaign

In a short video, Netanyahu says his talks with Russian officials are focusing on ensuring “freedom of movement for our forces working to prevent Iran from gaining a foothold in our area.”

Netanyahu credits the “human bridge” of Israel’s 1 million-plus Russian speakers for creating the conditions for close ties with Moscow “and contributing to our security.”

Netanyahu’s trip comes days before Israelis go to the polls. He has focused considerable effort on campaigning for the votes of Russian speakers in a bid to attenuate Yisrael Beytenu’s influence.